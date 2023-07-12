There are many movies where Hollywood A-listers starred in blink and miss roles as they do not mind coming on the screen for a few minutes. However, sometimes the director feels the role might be too small in front of their presence. One such incident happened with Tobey Maguire, when he was dropped from a role when a filmmaker thought on similar lines. Scroll down to know what we are talking about.

Tobey Maguire, for the uninitiated, was supposed to star in the Oscar-winning movie Life of Pi. The 2012 film was directed by Ang Lee and starred Suraj Sharma in a lead role. The movie also had a stellar star cast with Irrfan Khan, and Tabu.

According to The Things, Tobey Maguire was dropped by Ang Lee from Life of Pi as he felt things were not working out after roping an A-lister like Tobey since it was a very small role. For the unversed, Tobey was considered for the role of a writer who listens to the older Pi (Irrfan Khan) sharing his unbelievable life story. Tobey was then replaced by Rafe Spall. Interestingly, Tobey even shot for the scenes. An insider on the same earlier stated, “The Oscar-winning director felt the performance wasn’t working — awkward because Lee’s relationship with Maguire dates to 1997’s The Ice Storm.”

Ang Lee too spoke about Tobey Maguire being too big a star for such a small role. “I misjudged the situation. I underestimated the power of stars” adding, “I love Tobey. But it’s a small part. So when it’s a movie star sitting there, it captures attention. It didn’t really work out.”

Interestingly, the Spider-Man star too addressed the situation saying, “I fully support Ang’s decision to go a different direction for this role in Life of Pi. Ang shared a lot of the film with me, and what I saw was absolutely beautiful.”

Speaking of smaller roles, Tobey Maguire, pulled off a short role in Johnny Depp starrer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.

