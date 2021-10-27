It won’t be an exaggeration to say that we all waited for an entire era for the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer to drop. The Tom Holland starrer that is set to release in 2 months has become one of the most anticipated movies around the globe for various reasons. First and foremost is of course the Multiverse that is opening gates for umpteenth possibilities. Not just that it might even bring multiple villains together in one movie.

Until now, Spider-Man: No Way Home has been labelled a reunion. Not just for the bad men, but the movie is also reportedly bringing Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield back in their Spidey Suits. They will be meeting Tom Holland’s Peter Parker and a lot more is stored in. Amid all this, the new leak is now suggesting that there is one more trailer about to release. Read on to know everything you should know about the trailer number 2 for the Marvel Cinematic Universe flick.

As per the Twitter handle Spider-Man NWH Updates and Leaks, who have been giving updates about the Spider-Man: No Way Home and the concrete ones, the second trailer for the Jon Watts directorial will be dropping anytime now. The Korean government website has listed the trailer for Tom Holland starrer in the approved section.

Sharing the screenshot, the Twitter user wrote, “Korean government website where ads and trailers get rated, Approved the 2nd #SpiderManNoWayHome Trailer which proves that it is done and ready to be dropped online.”

Meanwhile, it was yesterday when Tom Holland decided to troll Mark Ruffalo aka Hulk when asked about the many mysteries around Spider-Man: No Way Home. Both the stars including Ruffalo and Holland are super bad at holding secrets and have let them out quite often in the past. As per WGTC, Tom said, “I don’t know. I’m always in the dark. If they are, no-one’s told me. Where’s Mark ‘I’ll Tell You Everything’ Ruffalo when you need him, eh?”

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits the big screens on December 17, 2021.

