Tom Holland, who is known as the blabbermouth for revealing several important details about his upcoming films, has shared that he is now afraid to talk about his new film Spider-Man: No Way Home, as he may reveal a spoiler. For those who don’t know, the Marvel actor became famous for spoiling the movies. As per one report, once before, did the actor shared a vital detail about the film Avengers: Infinity War.

While on an interview, Holland shared how sometimes the Studio hands out fake scripts. He then told how he once got a script that featured the Spider-Man in space and said he thought it was fake, but it turned out to be real. The only problem with this was that the fan didn’t know the superhero would be going to space in the film.

However, this time Tom Holland is more cautious than before, as he shared in his interview with Empire. This includes not delving too much into his future as the character. He called his last day at Spider-Man: No Way Home a “bittersweet day” and explained why he won’t talk much about his future.

Tom Holland said, “I honestly don’t know. It’s the first time since I got cast as Spider-Man that I don’t have a contract. And it’s… it’s just really difficult for me to talk about because there are so many things I’d love to talk about that would help me embellish what I’m trying to explain. But I can’t because it would just ruin the film.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is Holland’s last venture as the spidey superhero as per his contract. But there are speculations that he might continue with it after this as Sony continues to grow its own Marvel Spider-Man universe.

As for Tom Holland, it’s good that he is not sharing much about the movie. According to a report, one time, during the press tour of Avengers: Endgame, there was a running joke that Tom was paired with Benedict Cumberbatch, who would babysit the actor.

