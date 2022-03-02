It seems like Samuel L Jackson is not over his Oscar snub for one of his most acclaimed and iconic films, Pulp Fiction. Recently the nominations for the 94th Academy Awards were announced, and Lady Gaga, who was in House of Gucci, didn’t receive any nomination for her performance.

What was also left out was Spider-Man: No Way Home. Many people talked about its Best Picture snub and expressed how the movie deserved more nominations than just in the VFX category. This also includes the Avengers actor, who has something to say about his and Tom Holland starrer’s snub.

Even though Samuel L Jackson is being recognized with an Honorary Oscar this year, his fans can recall that he only received one Oscar nomination for best supporting actor in 1995 for his role in Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction. While speaking about the snub with The Times, Jackson said, “I should have won that one.”

“My wife and I went to see ‘Bugsy,'” Samuel L Jackson explained. “Damn! They got nominated, and I didn’t? I guess Black folk usually win for doing despicable sh*t on screen. “So maybe I should have won one. But Oscars don’t move the comma on your cheque — it’s about getting asses in seats, and I’ve done a good job of doing that,” the Django Unchained actor added.

He then continued to talk about Spider-Man: No Way Home. For the unversed, the film became the biggest movie of 2021 and has grossed over $1.8 billion worldwide. Jackson mentioned that there should be a category for the Most Popular movie because “that’s what the business is about.”

“It did what movies did forever — it got people to a big dark room,” Samuel L Jackson added while speaking about Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s Oscar snub. The actor is set to reprise his role of Nick Fury for The Marvels, which will be hitting the theatres in 2023.

