Sofia Vergara might be one of the most famous judges on America’s Got Talent, but the actress with her Columbian roots has a charming personality that wins over whenever she is in front of the camera. Hilariously, the actress has a knack for saying the wrong thing at the wrong time, and she often makes herself the laughing stock of the internet.

But Vergara doesn’t let her goof-ups get her down. She embraces her mistakes and uses them to make herself even more likeable. She is a master of self-deprecating humor, and she always manages to laugh at herself. One of her most famous goof-ups had been her mispronouncing ‘annual’ as ‘an*l’ at an award function ending up becoming the b*tt of all jokes.

However, the Hot Pursuit actress used them to her advantage. She is a true queen of comedy, and she always knows how to make people laugh. Sofia Vergara once appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2019 and was there to promote her film Bottom Of The 9th.

Sofia Vergara was welcomed by the host and asked, “What is your next film about?” She started very poised and calm, “So it is about…” and the next moment, she cracked up, leaving everyone wondering why? Even Stephen was surprised and asked, “Can you not tell me that?”

Sofia confessed, “It is because I am an idiot, I had a problem the whole day remembering this word and I wrote in on my hand, on my fingers. But that time I had my glasses on.” While the live audience cracked up, Colbert offered help and asked her if he would read the word and whisper it in her ear. He did so and asked the question again. Sophia Vergara goes, “It is a movie about Revention and cracked up hilariously saying the correct wird finally!’ REDEMPTION!

America’s Got Talent judge confessed that she wrote the word tiny since she had her glasses on, and now she is jet lagged, and her English is bad. The audience meanwhile could not stop laughing! Sofia Vergara even confessed that while remembering the word redemption, she kept remembering all the rhyming words, including Constipation, Congestion, and Contraception!

The hilarious video was shared by an Instagram Handle womenrules and netizens had hilarious reactions rooting for the actress’ cuteness. A user wrote, “With all the pompous arrogant so-called stars around these days it’s so refreshing to see this lady be herself. She is natural and wonderful.” Another comment read, “Her honesty, that’s exactly the reason I love and respect her.” A third comment read, “I am not going to forget the word ‘redemption’ ever.”

Another comment reacted to this funny video about the Modern Family actress and wrote, “It’s so graceful when you admit your flaws and laugh about it.” A user wrote, “She’s everything! not an idiot…” A comment pointed out how cute the actress is and wrote, “Omg I have watched this over and over again sooo many times, she’s soo cute.” Another comment read, “I love her , she’s so spontaneous.”

