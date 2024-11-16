So, who’s been counting down the days for Small Things Like These? Cillian Murphy’s latest flick is finally here, and trust me, it’s worth the hype. Based on Claire Keegan’s novel, this movie will hit you right in the feels with its blend of hope, quiet heroism, and raw emotion. It dropped in theaters on November 1, just in time for the weekend—perfect for your movie plans.

In this one, Cillian plays Bill Furlong, who stumbles on some dark secrets while delivering coal to a local convent. He finds a terrified girl named Sarah locked away, begging for help. It turns out that her story is eerily similar to Bill’s past. Her name even matches his mom’s—talk about creepy. As Bill digs deeper, trying to figure out what’s happening, his whole world starts spiraling. It’s a total emotional rollercoaster.

The cast is stacked, too. You’ve got Eileen Walsh, Michelle Fairley, Clare Dunne, Helen Behan, and Emily Watson alongside Cillian, making this an all-around powerhouse team. And get this—Cillian didn’t just star in this one; he also helped produce it, along with Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. Talk about a Hollywood dream team.

Oh, and speaking of Cillian and Eileen Walsh, they’re acting legends in Ireland. They started their careers together in 1996 with Disco Pigs, a play that blew up and launched both careers. Fast forward 28 years, and they’re back together as husband and wife on-screen in Small Things Like These. Full-circle moment, right?

Now, here’s a cool behind-the-scenes tidbit: Cillian was the one who pitched the idea of adapting Small Things Like These into a movie to Matt Damon while they were filming Oppenheimer. He casually dropped the pitch one night in the desert, telling Matt it was like Manchester by the Sea meets Doubt. And just like that, Matt was in. Cillian can’t stop exciting his producing partners, calling them “brilliant storytellers” who were vital in making this film happen.

And a significant shoutout to his wife, Yvonne McGuinness, who kicked off the whole thing—she’s the one who suggested turning Claire Keegan’s novel into a movie. Cillian says the book knocked him out with its simplicity and power—and now we’re all about to feel that impact on the big screen.

Small Things Like These has all the right pieces—an emotional story, a killer cast, and a crew that’s all in. Make sure to check it out; this one will stick with you.

