Seth Rogen’s Yearbook dropped a wild Hollywood throwback and this one’s straight-up bonkers. In a 2006 sit-down with Tom Cruise, Rogen and Judd Apatow found themselves in the middle of a five-hour meeting that took a bizarre turn. It started regular—talking movies, comedy, the usual—but then, Cruise went entire Cruise.

If you remember, this was around the time of the infamous Oprah couch incident, where Tom declared his love for Katie Holmes and gave us all the “TomKat” craziness. But in this meeting, Cruise wasn’t talking about love—he was talking about the media twisting his image. According to Rogen, Cruise said, “Well, yeah, they’re making it seem like I’m losing my mind.” And when Rogen asked who was behind it, Cruise dropped the bomb: “The pharmaceutical industry.”

Yeah. Tom Cruise thinks Big Pharma was out to get him because of his anti-prescription drug stance. It’s a whole vibe. You see, back in 2005, Cruise made headlines by calling out Brooke Shields for taking antidepressants and even got into a heated debate with Matt Lauer on Today about the dangers of ADHD meds like Adderall. So, Cruise was convinced that Big Pharma was trying to ruin his reputation to stop him from exposing their fraud. “My exposure of their fraud has cost them SO much money that they’re desperate,” Cruise allegedly told Rogen. “They’re scrambling and doing everything they can to discredit me.”

Then, the conversation hit an even stranger note. Rogen asked, “Big Pharma made you jump on Oprah’s couch?” Cruise, not skipping a beat, replied, “They edited it to make it look so much worse than it was.” And just when you think it couldn’t get weirder, Cruise casually dropped Louis Farrakhan into the mix. “You should see what they do to my friend Louis Farrakhan!” Cruise reportedly said. Rogen’s reaction? Classic. “Of all the strange sentences I’ve heard in my life, this one is in the top three,” he wrote in Yearbook.

Apatow wasn’t having it and jumped in with, “Well, Farrakhan has said a lot of blatantly anti-Semitic things.” To which Cruise shot back, “No! He’s great!” Yeah, it was one of those moments. Cruise then tried to get them on board with Scientology, offering to school them for an hour on his beliefs. But Rogen and Apatow wisely passed on that one.

No Knocked Up cameo came out of this, but Cruise eventually got his comedy fix by playing the hilariously vile studio exec Les Grossman in Tropic Thunder. So, in the end, it worked out… just not how anyone expected.

