Heather Rae Young responded with grace and humor to an internet troll who criticized her red lace Christmas dress, calling it inappropriate for a mother.

Instead of getting upset, the ‘Selling Sunset’ star took to her Instagram Story, sharing a screenshot of the comment with a lighthearted response, saying she simply laughs off such negativity now, choosing to spread joy instead of engaging with hate.

“Comments like this make me laugh,” she wrote. “I don’t even get offended anymore by the rudeness of others. I choose to spread joy, not hate.”

Heather Rae Young’s Early Christmas Celebration with Tarek El Moussa

Earlier that day, the 37-year-old posted a series of stunning photos in a sheer red gown, celebrating the holiday season with her husband, Tarek El Moussa.

She captioned the photos with a simple, heartfelt note: ” My favorite time of year, and my favorite plus one.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heather Rae El Moussa (@theheatherraeelmoussa)

But one follower wasn’t impressed, taking to the comments to say the dress wasn’t suitable for a mother. “The dress is not appropriate. Your [sic] a mother now,” the follower penned.

In her typical unapologetic style, Young responded swiftly, questioning why being a mother should limit her ability to wear a beautiful dress and feel confident. She emphasized that being a mother doesn’t define her completely, adding, “I am still a human, and my name is Heather. I’m not just a mother. Choose joy.”

This Isn’t the First Time Heather Rae Young Had to Deal With Online Criticism

This wasn’t the first time the ‘Flip Off’ star has had to respond to online criticism. In November, she addressed comments surrounding a Thanksgiving post, explaining why her stepdaughter, Taylor, wasn’t present in the family photo.

The pictures included El Moussa, 43, the couple’s son, Tristan, 1, and Young’s stepson, Brayden, 8.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heather Rae El Moussa (@theheatherraeelmoussa)

Young shared that Taylor was away on a trip with her mother, ensuring her followers knew the blended family was still united despite the absence. She also expressed gratitude for the love and joy her children bring to her life and embraced their unconventional but beautiful family dynamic.

“We are thankful for our kids, Taylor, Brayden & Tristan. They bring so much innocence, love, and laughter to our lives. And our big blended crazy but beautiful family,” Young shared elsewhere in her caption.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Amber Heard Weighs In On Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni’s Controversy Years After Johnny Depp Legal Saga: “I Saw This Firsthand”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News