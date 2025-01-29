Selena Gomez grabbed several eyeballs after she shared a video of herself crying bitterly over US President Donald Trump’s policy of deporting illegal immigrants. The video spread like wildfire on social media even though she deleted it later and left the internet divided. Now, on her podcast, journalist and attorney Megyn Kelly took a dig at Gomez for the same.

Megyn Kelly was seen saying on her podcast that Selena Gomez has a lot of influence and power on social media because of her being an important public figure. However, Kelly added that a part of Selena’s audience did not relate to her crying over the US President’s immigrant policy. Talking about the ‘Calm Down’ singer, Megyn said, “She decides to go on Instagram and cry tears about all the illegal children, I guess, who might be subject to deportation. But she deleted it after her fans taught her that the majority of the country stands behind these policies. I’m sure she was shocked to get any blowback whatsoever.”

Taking a sharp dig at Selena Gomez, Megyn Kelly called her an ‘unwell person’ and also hinted at the singer trying to make herself ‘more sad’ in the video by squeezing out more tears. Kelly went on to say, “Obviously, this is an unwell person. Anybody who takes their phone [and films like that] is a sick person. Tears happen… but I don’t understand the person who works it and tries to squeeze out more tears to make themselves look extra sad.”

Kelly Megyn was joined by journalist Batya Ungar-Sargon on the podcast who also took a dig at Selena Gomez questioning who the latter was weeping for. Batya said, “The rapists and murderers who are being deported because that is all they have come for so far. Why are ‘her people’ not the victims of the murderers and the rapists – be they migrant victims of murderers and rapists or American victims of murderers and rapists? What is wrong with this person that she can look at the scum of the earth that Donald Trump is getting out of this country and repatriating where they came from and say, ‘Everything is going poorly for my people’?”

However, many of Selena Gomez’s fans are also supporting her over the same pointing out that she comes from a family of Mexican immigrants. Her fans have also been sharing videos of families with children being deported. For the unversed, the ‘Love On’ singer could be seen saying, “I just wanted to say that I’m so sorry. All my people are getting attacked. The children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.”

Take A Look At The Video

Selena Gomez shares new Instagram story crying amid the deportation of Mexicans: “I’m so sorry. All my people are getting attacked. The children, I don’t understand. I wish I could do something.” pic.twitter.com/9H7ojMhpCN — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 27, 2025

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: 1923 Season 2: Cast Of Helen Mirren & Harrison Ford Starrer Yellowstone Spinoff Tease “Fans Will Go Berserk”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News