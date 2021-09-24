Advertisement

While Daniel Craig is all set to play the iconic James Bond one last time in No Time To Die, the character is one that will never get outdated. We have already heard about the alleged ongoing hunt for a successor. But no one will ever forget the old one and especially the veterans. Sean Connery was the torchbearer of the 007 Prodigy as he played the spy in suit over 6 decades ago. He has fans across the globe and the late star successfully handed over the mantle to the other.

After Daniel Craig took over the character in 2006 with Casino Royale, things changed and the James Bond universe became more inclusive in nature. But as they say, everything made in the yesteryears cannot be justified today. Director Cary Joji Fukunaga, who has helmed No Time To Die is definitely not a fan of Connery’s version of the 007 star. In his latest interview he has slammed it and below is all you need to know about the same.

Cary Joji Fukunaga was in conversation with The Hollywood Reporter as he gears up for the release of No Time To Die. The filmmaker while talking about the yesteryear take at James Bond, calls out Sean Connery’s version of him. Cary says that he rapes a woman and that won’t have gone down well in today’s day and age.

The No Time To Die director said, “Is it Thunderball or Goldfinger where, like, basically Sean Connery’s character rapes a woman? She’s like ‘No, no, no’, and he’s like, ‘Yes, yes, yes’. That wouldn’t fly today.”

Meanwhile, it was also alleged that Cary Joji Fukunaga had brought Phoebe Waller-Bridge on board for No Time To Die post the #MeToo boom. The move was criticised as a gimmick to look woke. The Filmmaker dismisses the same.

“I think that’s the expectation, a female writing very strong female roles, but that’s something Barbara wanted already,” he insists. “From my very first conversations with [Broccoli], that was a very strong drive. You can’t change Bond overnight into a different person. But you can definitely change the world around him and the way he has to function in that world. It’s a story about a white man as a spy in this world, but you have to be willing to lean in and do the work to make the female characters more than just contrivances.”

