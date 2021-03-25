Controversies are something that an actor cannot get rid of even if he or she tries hard. Well, that is exactly what has happened with Scarlett Johansson. The diva might be a superhero on screen, but that does not make her immune to controversies in real life. But, all the actress wants is people to know she is also a person.

The two-time Oscar nominee sparked a backlash over two movie roles and favourable comments she made about controversial director Woody Allen. Keep scrolling further to read what Scarlett has to say about attracting controversies.

According to an interview printed in the Spring/Summer 2021 issue of the U.K. magazine The Gentlewoman, Scarlett Johansson said, “Yeah, I’ve made a career out of it.” In 2017, the actress was accused of whitewashing for accepting the main role in Rupert Sanders’ movie Ghost in the Shell, a film adaptation of a Japanese manga series.

A year later, Scarlett Johansson yet again sparked a backlash from members of the LGBTQ community and their allies for being cast as a transgender man in the same director’s film Rub & Tug. She later withdrew from the movie, citing “recent ethical questions raised surrounding my casting.”

In 2019, Johansson yet again attracted controversy when she supported Woody Allen after his estranged daughter accused him of molestation. The actress told in an interview that time, “I love Woody…I believe him, and I would work with him anytime.”

“I’m going to have opinions about things because that’s just who I am,” Scarlett Johansson told The Gentlewoman. “I mean, everyone has a hard time admitting when they’re wrong about stuff, and for all of that to come out publicly, it can be embarrassing. To have the experience of, Wow, I was really off mark there, or I wasn’t looking at the big picture, or I was inconsiderate…I’m also a person.”

She added that she does not think that “actors have obligations to have a public role in society” and that “the idea that you’re obligated to because you’re in the public eye is unfair. You didn’t choose to be a politician, you’re an actor.”

“Of course, whatever you say, whether it’s politically correct or not, any statement you make, or how you live your life, people are obviously going to take issue with it,” Scarlett Johansson told the magazine. “We judge each other all the time. We judge ourselves constantly. I think people equate that connectivity to being self-aware. To me, it’s different from being self-aware. And reacting to everything that’s coming at them through this f–king thing—[holds up her iPhone]—your sense of reality is completely skewed. It’s not normal to be that exposed. You can be exposed whenever you’re in the public eye, but to then be on the receiving end, like a raw nerve, of all this stuff back? It’s too much!”

