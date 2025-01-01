“Wolverine people, can you please just f*ing cast him?” That’s Sandra Bullock rallying Marvel fans and execs alike to back her Lost City co-star, Daniel Radcliffe, as the next Wolverine. Bullock didn’t mince words in an interview while promoting their 2022 action-comedy, throwing her weight behind the internet’s favorite fan-cast.

But why Radcliffe? Let’s rewind. Ever since Hugh Jackman hung up his adamantium claws after Logan (2017), fans have been itching to know who will step into Wolverine’s iconic boots. Radcliffe, known worldwide as Harry Potter, has been a surprise contender on countless fan-casting lists, sparking endless debates online. Bullock, however, thinks the decision is a no-brainer.

“Stop tiptoeing around and having people ask at press junkets. Just cast the man,” Sandra declared, putting Marvel on blast. Radcliffe, meanwhile, laughed nervously, joking, “That’s been happening to me semi-annually for the last three years.”

The Swiss Army Man and The Woman in Black star has repeatedly denied the rumors, but fans refuse to let it go. And why would they? Radcliffe’s intense, offbeat performances in indie hits have shown he’s got the grit—and let’s face it, the right height—to embody the rugged Logan. Bullock clearly sees the potential, but Radcliffe remains skeptical. “No one’s asking me in reality, Sandra. It’s just Twitter speculation,” he quipped.

With Disney’s Fox acquisition, Marvel’s set to bring Wolverine into the MCU. After Multiverse of Madness and No Way Home, the big question remains: Will Radcliffe be the claws bearer?

For Bullock, the answer is obvious. For Radcliffe, it’s a mix of bemusement and exasperation. “Every so often, I’ll make a joke, and then I regret it because it just ignites the whole thing again,” he admitted, referencing his cheeky “Prove me wrong, Marvel!” comment that fanned the flames further.

While fans continue their speculative frenzy, Radcliffe’s name remains alongside other contenders like Tom Hardy, Jared Keeso, and—because the internet loves chaos—Danny DeVito. Yet Bullock’s impassioned plea might be the push Marvel needs to stop playing coy.

So, will Radcliffe trade his wand for claws? The actor himself may say no, but Bullock and legions of fans seem to think he’s the perfect fit. Until Marvel finally makes its move, the internet’s “What if?” game rages on, fueled by Bullock’s bold words and Radcliffe’s reluctant charm. One thing’s for sure: the casting debate isn’t losing steam anytime soon.

