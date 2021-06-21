Senior actor Harish Patel has been grabbing headlines ever since he was first spotted by fans in the first look of Eternals which was released in May this year. The film stars Hollywood biggies like Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek in the lead. Patel has now opened up the process through which he bagged the film.

Hollywood banner Marvel Studios released a teaser trailer for all of its upcoming movies back in May this year. The video also included a sneak-peek into Eternals, which is directed by Chloe Zhao. Patel was seen alongside Kumail Nanjiani in one of the scenes from the movie’s footage.

During a conversation with Pinkvilla, Harish Patel said, “As a first step, the casting directors of that production house do their entire homework on the role, after which they select the actors for that part. Once that is done, they contact the agency and the manager of that actor. Casting directors of India please listen to what I am saying. They give all the details of the project, of the role and sometimes even share the script. Now Marvel is very secretive about their script, so that is a completely different matter, but other details like who is the director, the producer, where will the shooting take place – all these details are given that an actor should know about.”

Patel further revealed, “So at the time when they had given me this role (in Eternals), the name of my character was not Karun, it was something else which I don’t remember now. So three months after I gave the audition and they were to start shooting in September, on 28th or 29th of August my manager sent me a message stating that I’ll have to go to London for the final audition, and the mail that I had received inquired if I could fly the next day. I said it doesn’t happen like that, as I’ll have to apply for the entertainer visa only after which I can enter the country and give the audition.”

Harish Patel then, fortunately, received the visa in a few days and then left for London where he gave the audition. He also revealed how he met Salma Hayek. The senior actor said, “When I reached there in the morning, they directly took me to Pinewood Studios where they were about to start the shoot from the 12th. I did my audition there, we all hugged and then I left for my hotel. When I had just reached the lobby and was going towards my car, an Assistant Director came up to me and asked me if I could join them for a table read. I told her I was hungry, so she said all the arrangements are made upstairs. So I went there, took my plate and just when I was serving myself, someone patted me on my back and said hello. I found that voice very sweet, so when I turned back to see who it was – it was Salma Hayek. She told me, ‘Congratulations, you’re doing Karun’s role.”

Patel also revealed that at that time he didn’t know who Salma Hayek was.

