Singer-songwriter Charlotte Church has revealed that Ryan Reynolds flew her and her three kids over to America despite never meeting before.

The Welsh singer-songwriter praised the Wrexham FC owner for welcoming her to New York as part of his documentary, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds, 46, and Rob McElhenney purchased the Welsh footballer club and even starred in a TV series about their promotion race. Cardiff-born Charlotte, 37, has explained the stars chose her to sing the Welsh national anthem.

Charlotte Church told Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett on their podcast ‘Dish’, quoted by Mirror.co.uk: “[Ryan Reynolds] flew me and my kids out to New York. Because… ’cause yeah, they were doing the show about Wrexham, and I went and I sang the national anthem, Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau. Yeah, and I was like, look, I’m a mum, I’m a working mum ’cause the kids were like, ‘It’s Ryan Reynolds! We have to go!’ So I was like, I’m a working mum, unfortunately you’re gonna have to bring all three of my children out, and they were like, yeah, sure, fine.”

She added: “And then they got to meet him. Him and Rob McElhenney. And they were delicious. They were so kind, they’re so lovely. So yeah, I think what they’re doing for Wales – in terms of Wrexham and stuff – it’s really genuine. You know what I mean?”

Charlotte continued: “Like often when people – unfortunately, the way that Wales has been portrayed for such a long time is like we’re the poor relation, do you know what I mean? And a lot of people talk about us with – taking the p***, but actually, it feels like, it’s really like, uplifting. And they’re doing it with a lot of care and integrity.”

