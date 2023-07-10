Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams starred in one of the most iconic romantic dramas Hollywood ever saw- The Notebook. The movie was released in 2004 and interestingly, the on-screen couple soon became off-screen lovers too. The fans loved them in the iconic movie and even showered them with love when the two dated from 2005 to 2007. However, things soon went south and their fans could not digest the fact that the most adorable couple was no longer together. Scroll down for details.

Ryan Gosling, on the work front, will soon be seen in Barbie alongside Margot Robbie and Simu Liu among a few others. The entire star cast of the movie recently stepped out for the film’s premiere which was held in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Circling back to Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, as per Showbiz Cheatsheet, the two dated for two years i.e. from 2005 to 2007. If reports are to be believed, Ryan and Rachel used to bicker a lot in real life too just like the movie. The actor also spoke about their split earlier revealing that their mutual stardom became too much for the relationship to handle. Ryan shared that the two shot to fame at the same time and therefore, gave more preference to their respective careers than each other. In an interview, Ryan stated, “When both people are in show business, it’s too much show business. It takes all of the light, so nothing else can grow.”

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, despite the break-up remained close friends and supported each other. However, it looks like their split did not go down well with their fans as the actor once shared how a die-hard fan and almost smacked him.

“A girl came up to me on the street, and she almost smacked me. Like, ‘How could you? How could you let a girl like that go?’ I feel like I want to give people hugs,” said the Barbie star.

Ryan added, “They seem so sad. Rachel and I should be the ones getting hugs! Instead, we’re consoling everybody else.”

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Tom Holland Had To Wear A Thong Underneath His Spider-Man Suit Leaving Him With Serious Misgivings: “Would My Ar*ehole Ever Be The Same Again?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News