Robert Pattinson Studied Bats To Play Batman: "I Looked Up How A Bat Fights..."

Hollywood star Robert Pattinson has revealed that he studied real-life bats ahead of shooting ‘The Batman’.

Pattinson shared on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’: “There was one thing I said to Matt (Reeves, the director), because I was talking to Zoe Kravitz, who plays Catwoman, she’s great, and she was saying, to see the way she’s moving and stuff, she’s looking at these videos, big cat videos, and how big cats fight and stuff.

Robert Pattinson added, “So I looked up how a bat fights and there was this one video on ‘Planet Earth’ of the technique of a vampire bat with a chicken in a cage and how it fights the chicken, it flaps around the cage for like an hour, just flap-banging on the cage until the chicken’s been scared for so long the chicken falls asleep. And then the bat sneaks into the cage and bites it on its anus. I said that to Matt, and he’s like, ‘I’ve got an idea.'”

Zoe Kravitz, 33, has relished the challenge of playing Catwoman in The Batman, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The Hollywood star recently revealed that she’s focused on creating “a real human being” – rather than an “idea”.

Speaking about her approach to the character, she said: “I obviously understand the gravity of a character like this and what she means to so many people.

“But what felt really important was to really focus on the story that we’re telling in this moment, you know, and try and create a real human being. I don’t want her to be an idea. You know, I want her to be a real human being in a real situation, in a real city, trying to survive and reacting to her own pain, and her history.”

