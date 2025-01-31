Ken Flores, a rising star in the comedy world, has shockingly passed away at the age of 28. The Chicago-born comedian was in the middle of his Butterfly Effect national tour, with his last performance taking place in Norcross, Georgia, before the tragic incident happened.

Ken Flores’ Family’s Heartbreaking Announcement

Flores’ family posted on his official Instagram account, “It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our friend, brother, and son, Kenyi Flores.” The family also requested privacy as they’re “shocked and devastated by the loss.”

According to TMZ, the funnyman suffered cardiac arrest at home, and despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ken Flores: A Promising Journey Cut Short

Flores’ journey in stand-up began in his early twenties when he was encouraged to try an open mic at a comedy club in Aurora, Illinois.

“I was working at PNC Bank at the time, I was a teller, and the owner of the Comedy Shrine in Aurora used to bank with us,” Flores, who was in his early 20s at the time, remembered.

“Every time he would come in, I would mess with him. He kept inviting me to his open mic. He’s like, ‘Man, you’re really funny. Come to the mic, come to the mic,’” he added. “Then one day I went, just to see, and I guess this is my big head or ego talking, but I watched 40 people go up and, in my head, I was like, ‘These people suck!’”

Flores went on, “”I was like, ‘I’m better than that.’ So, I signed up, and then once you sign up, you realize, ‘Oh s**t, this is not as easy as I thought.’ You kind of get hit in the face with a reality check. But at the same time, if you get that one big pop, you get bit by the standup bug and you’re addicted. Ever since I went up the first time, I couldn’t stop.”

The comedian also revealed at the time that he used to throw up because of nervousness before his gigs.

“I was on my Slim Shady Eight Mile s**t, bro,” he told the Comedy Gazelle. “I used to throw up before going on stage. My hands used to turn ice cold, all that s**t. And then especially going up in front of strangers.”‘

An Outpouring of Tributes

Friends, fellow comedians, and fans have flooded social media with messages of grief and admiration.

“Ken Thank you for all the amazing times the laughter the jokes, you will be missed RIP,” the regional Mexican musical band Los Desvelados said.

Fellow comedian Neema Naz wrote, “F**k, I was hoping this wasn’t real. What a tragic and devastating loss to the world. Ken was a gem and was going to be a star one day. RIP.”

Comedian René Humberto Valdiviezo mourned Flores’ death, saying the fellow comedian “changed his life.”

“My brother, it was a blessing to know you and share you with the world,” Valdiviezo said.

“You changed my life. You had so much left to do. My heart hurts for everyone whose life you made better.”

