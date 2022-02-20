No cinephile on Earth isn’t aware of Ray Fisher’s battle against Warner Bros., DC, and Joss Whedon. The actor is popularly known for playing Cyborg aka Victor Stone in the famous Justice League, both the original and the Zack Snyder’s Cut. Over the past few months the actor has been vocal about a lot of things and that in a way has led to WB not keen on including him in their roaster. Looks like this time it has really triggered the star.

For the unversed, most recently Peacemaker, that stars John Cena saw the Justice League making a cameo on the finale. Everyone from Wonder Woman to Batman made their silhouette appearances, but the studio decided to keep Cyborg out of it. Ray Fisher fans were left angry. Adding fuel to the already burning fire, the studio made a tweet about the Black History Month.

While the tweet did acknowledge the actors of colour in their movies and their strong parts, they ignored Ray Fisher as Cyborg again. The actor did not keep quiet and slammed the studio calling them racist. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

The tweet made by Warner Bros by their official handle highlighted characters from The Suicide Squad, Birds Of Prey and more. It read, “Deadshot. Black Canary. Bloodsport. This Black History Month, we’re spotlighting some of our favorite DC characters. Here’s to the powerful moments and the entertainment they’ve brought to the big screen!”

But it forgot to mention one of the most popular black character Cyborg played by Ray Fisher. Reacting to the practice, Ray retweeting the tweet wrote, “OR….you could try spotlighting an apology to the non-fictional Black people affected by your company’s racist and discriminatory practices.”

OR….you could try spotlighting an apology to the non-fictional Black people affected by your company’s racist and discriminatory practices 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/8XATzekxar — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) February 19, 2022

Meanwhile, Ray Fisher has been at war with the studio and Joss Whedon ever since he spoke about the toxic behavior of the filmmaker on the sets of Justice League (2017). Most recently, Whedon even called him a bad actor and they had a verbal tussle. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

