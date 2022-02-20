Justin Bieber knows how to throw a concert. The pop star performed some of his famous signature moves while being on top of a fake airplane. The Peaches singer kickstarted his long-awaited Justice World Tour in San Diego, California with a blast. Recently, the singer made the news to buy the Bored Ape NFT for a whopping price of $1.3 million.

While he celebrated entering the Bored Ape Yacht Club, netizens trolled him for buying the token for five times more than its original worth. Now the singer is hitting the headlines for his much-anticipated tour, which will span more than 90 dates in more than 20 countries.

As reported by HollywoodLife, Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour started in San Diego with the Baby singer dancing on top of a gigantic airplane prop suspended from the ceiling high above the Pechanga Arena stage. He wore a pair of black sweatpants, a white tee, and an orange puffer coat for the stint above the ground. Throughout the show, he switched clothes.

Justin Bieber cantando "SOMEBODY" NA Justice World Tour na Arena em San Diego, Califórnia. Ontem 18/02/2022#JusticeTourSanDiego #JusticeWorldTour pic.twitter.com/b1A09LfrhW — ♡ JUSTICEIRA ♡ (@justiceiira) February 19, 2022

Many celebrities were also spotted on the ground, enjoying the extravagant performance by Justin Bieber, including Will Smith’s son Jaden Smith, Eddie Benjamin, ¿Téo?. Jaden Smith also performed his songs at the Justice World Tour. It has also been reported that the singer will support special causes through the tour.

The pop singer always stays under the limelight. Previously Justin’s video of him FaceTiming Charlie Puth to settle an old beef went viral. In the video, Bieber could be seen confronting Puth for dissing him while performing at a concert with JB’s ex Selena Gomez.

Justin Bieber revealed that Charlie Puth’s gimmick hurt his feelings while, in the end, everything was settled. Now, the singer is busy with his Justice World Tour, named after his latest album “Justice.” Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

