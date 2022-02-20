A Batman fan has built a first-ever fully drivable electric Batmobile. The vehicle driven by the Dark Knight is one of the most iconic cars with a lot of practical use. Fans have seen some crazy designs in the previous films based on the Caped Crusader, the most notable one from Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy.

The upcoming DC film, with Robert Pattinson debuting as Bruce Wayne in his early days as a vigilante as the Caped Crusader, will see the superhero build the car in his garage. From what is being said it will have an unfinished and unpolished look.

While talking about the Batmobile, according to CBR, a Vietnamese architect and artist has created the first-ever fully drivable electric Batman vehicle. Nguyen Dac Chung, who runs the cosplay company Macro Studios, was inspired to build the car after watching Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy. “It’s like an off-road tank,” Nguyen said.

The reason why he chose this particular Batmobile was due to its bold and utilitarian design. The architect has also reportedly said that his “fully operational, tactical” version of the Tumbler can reach speeds of up to 65 miles per hour and that it retails for $35,000 and costs $27,000 to produce. It also took two years to build.

Turns out that this is not the first car based on the DC superhero that his fan has created. He also made one back in 2019, which was also based on Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy. As per the report, Nguyen has said that he wanted to take the cosplay business to another level from just costumes and accessories.

The Batmobile made by the Batman fan Nguyen Dac Chung, inspired by Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy is on sale as well. What are your thoughts on it?

