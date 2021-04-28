Rachel Bilson and Rami Malek’s Instagram debacle grabbed headlines last month. During a podcast, the actress recalled a weird conversation she had with her High School friend Malek in 2019. Now she is opening up about her Instagram photo debacle.

Hart of Dixie actress joined Dax Shepard and Monica Padman’s Armchair Expert podcast wherein she revealed that Malek had asked her to delete a throwback Instagram photo of the two which featured them as teenagers visiting New York City. The photo was originally shared in 2019. The picture went viral and made headlines.

Rachel Bilson during the podcast had said that she was “super bummed because he was always so nice and we were good friends.” And now in a recent interview with the LadyGang podcast, Rachel has revealed that they have successfully cleared the air.

The O.C actress during the LadyGang podcast said, “Rami and I actually have talked since that came out. He connected with me, and we’re all good. He, you know, was so sweet and we’re totally fine now and we talked about it and we’re good. He was so gracious, and I totally understood where he was coming from and he understood me. And I was just so happy we were able to squash it and, like, move on.”

Rachel Bilson also revealed how she did not expect their photo to make international headlines. She revealed she had to seek therapy due to all the anxiety. She said, “My friend sent me a CNN link to it. I was like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ I was having a panic attack. I had to go to therapy that day, and I was like, ‘I am having anxiety. I did not want this to resurface in this way. I feel so bad. Oh my god. Rami is going to think I’m doing this again.'”

Now it seems to be water under the bridge as Rachel and Rami Malek have now reconnected and “everything is great” between them. “It actually turned out to be a good thing for a reason, because we were able to reconnect and, like, make it better and everything is great,” she said.

