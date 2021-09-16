Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra Jonas who is known for her roles in Bollywood movies like Bajirao Mastani and Krrish is all set to appear in a new TV show “The Activist” along with Usher and Julianne Hough.

This CBS show which stars the three actors created little problems for itself when it was confirmed to be a competitive series. After receiving some backlash on the online platform where the show was named ‘tone deaf’, the show has decided to make some alterations to its format.

Advertisement

The report confirmed by Global Citizen states that the Priyanka Chopra Jonas-starrer has decided to change the format from being a competitive series to a documentary. The TV Network CBS had declared on Wednesday that the team has altered the format of the show after receiving criticism over the original idea.

The Statement released by Global Citizen’s over Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ “The Activist” on their Twitter handle said that “The Activist was designed to show a wide audience the passion, long hours, and ingenuity that activists put into changing the world, hopefully inspiring others to do the same.” The statement added, “However, it has become apparent the format of the show as announced distracts from the vital work these incredible activists do in their communities every day. The push for global change is not a competition and requires a global effort.”

Now the changed format shows a documentary that presents the work of six activists who will be rewarded cash which they can donate to an organization of their choice.

A separate tweet shared by The Global Citizen stated an apology towards the group of activists saying that “We got it wrong.”

It is also to be noted that the format change for the show arrived a day after the show’s co-hosts, Julianne Hough gave his response to the criticisms the show was facing on her Instagram account. In the response, the co-host said that she was “deeply listening” to the discussion about the insensitivity of the show’s format. She also mentioned that she doesn’t feel fit to be a judge for the show.

Must Read: Ellen DeGeneres Is Bothered That “Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Are Always Making Out”; Kim Kardashian Has A Classy Response!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube