Predator Vs Wolverine #1: Wolverine and Predator To Clash In Marvel's New Limited Series edition
Predator Vs Wolverine #1: Marvel’s Limited Issue Comic Series To Witness A Bitter Rivalry (Picture Credit: IMDB)

X-Men’s most famous and beloved character Wolverine will be battling the Predator from the 1987 Hollywood sci-fi action horror blockbuster film, in a limited issue Marvel comic titled ‘Predator vs. Wolverine #1’.

According to Marvel’s official website: “The four-issue limited series will be written by Benjamin Percy, the acclaimed writer known for taking Wolverine’s ferocious spirit to its limits in the character’s current ongoing solo series.”

“Percy will be joined by a host of all-star artistic talent including Greg Land, Andrea Di Vito, Ken Lashley, Kei Zama, and many more. The series will reveal a bitter rivalry between Wolverine and a Yautja who’s been stalking him since his earliest days. Witness these never-before-told encounters as Percy brings the bloodiest hunters in all pop culture to their knees!”

