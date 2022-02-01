Peter Andre's Wife Plans A 'N*ked' Birthday Gift Reveals "We Tease Him About It"

‘Mysterious Girl’ hitmaker Peter Andre’s wife Emily wants to get him a “n*ked person to draw” for his birthday.

Advertisement

She wrote in her column for OK! magazine: “I recently spent the afternoon doing arts and crafts with the kids after Theo asked me to draw him a giant Spider-Man and help him colour it in.”

Advertisement

Emily said, “This sounds hilarious, but it made me realise how therapeutic I find it and it has made me want to look into going to some art classes. I’ve always thought it would be great to do a life-drawing class with Pete as he also finds drawing really relaxing.

Emily added, “We tease him about it but he will sit down and colour with the kids and then they will get up and walk off and he’ll still be there hours later.

“I might buy him a life-drawing class for his birthday this month – we just need to find someone to be the model. There must be an agency where you can hire someone to come to your house. Can you imagine? ‘Happy Birthday, here’s a naked person to draw!'”

Meanwhile, Emily is very impressed by her daughter’s gymnastics skills and would love to see her turn her hobby into something more serious in the future, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: “Millie is getting so good at gymnastics and she did a front walkover for the first time the other day.

“I’d be absolutely thrilled if she wanted to pursue a career in gymnastics in the future. It would be a dream to have a child that loves a sport so much that they want to make it more than just a hobby.

“I think gymnastics is a great sport as it’s all about being strong, it’s good for confidence and there is the team element as well. She has come on so much over the last couple of years and it’s been amazing to watch her improve.”

Must Read: Rihanna’s Pregnancy Pictures Are Sure Blingy As Hell But Costs A Bomb, Can You Guess The Amount?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube