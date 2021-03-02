Paris Hilton has been the subject of controversies several times and she had to face the brunt of it quite often. Her 2007 interview with David Letterman recently resurfaced wherein the comedian-host asked uncomfortable questions to her. Scroll down to read more.

The socialite appeared on the talk show in September 2007 to promote her new perfume but was asked about her 23 days behind bars for a parole violation. The 40-year-old socialite who has been vocal about her life lately talked about her appearance on the show.

As per E! News, Paris Hilton during an episode of her podcast “This Is Paris” talked about her appearance on “The Late Show With David Letterman. During the show, the host began with questions about life in New York City and Los Angeles before shifting gears, asking her: “How did you like being in jail?” and repeatedly questioned her about her time in prison.

Paris, who visibly uncomfortable with answering the questions, tried to dodge the questions by saying she “didn’t really want to talk about” the “very traumatic experience”. But Letterman continued to make her uncomfortable with his questions. Talking about the experience on her podcast, the socialite said, “That was off-limits and he would not discuss it and we would only be there to promote the perfume and my other business ventures. I felt like it was a safe place because I’d been going on Letterman for so many years.”

Paris Hilton also said, “He’d always have fun with me and joke around, but I thought he would keep his word on this and I was wrong. I was just getting so uncomfortable and I was so upset. Just being up there, it was like he was purposefully trying to humiliate me.”

Even during the commercial breaks, Paris reminded David Letterman to stop asking her about jailtime. “You promised me you wouldn’t talk about this and that’s the only reason I agreed to come on the show,” the socialite recalled saying to Letterman.

At that time, the comedian-host agreed to stop talking about her jail time, but once again bring up the topic as the cameras start rolling again. “It was just very cruel and very mean. And after it ended I looked at him and I said, ‘I’m never coming on the show again. You’ve crossed the line,'” she said.

Following this, David Letterman apologized by sending her a case of wine.

