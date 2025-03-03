Sydney Sweeney is known for her eccentric fashion sense. Whenever she steps outside, she makes an effort to look her best and use her skills to turn heads towards her. Although we were missing her from the Oscars red carpet, she walked the Vanity Fair after-party looking like the diva that she is.

As she made her way into the event, she walked straight into our hearts with her Barbie-core look. We probably have come a long way since Barbie was released, but whenever Sweeney wears a pink outfit, it somehow turns out to be another Barbie look. Let’s dive deep into her whole lookbook as we decode what she wore at the event.

Hollywood A-listers have arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif, and they have arrived in style. While everyone who was at the Oscars went for a round two of dressing up, Sydney Sweeney appeared at the after-party looking like a glamorous diva. She wore a MiuMiu dusty pink sparkly gown that featured a halter-neck detailing with a peek-a-boo situation that gave her cle*vage a little space to pop out and a long trail that added more edge to the whole look.

However, it was the absolute body-hugging fit of the gown that made her figure look so beautiful. The halter detailing of the neckline with a broach looked like a neckpiece itself, so she mostly opted out of many major chunks of jewelry. The Euphoria actress completed the look with a few rings from the brand De Beers and pink shoes.

Sydney Sweeney accentuated her look with a blown-out hairdo and subtle makeup, including a glam base, structured brows, dusty pink shadow, lined eyes, mascara-laden lashes, and a nude pink lip shade. She surely brought the bling to the after-party carpet.

A few days back, Sydney shared a series of pictures from the Armani event, where she looked nothing but an angel in a white body-hugging gown. She completed the look with a pair of ear drops, soft curls, and a subtle glam look. She knows what goes best with her physique, and she has never disappointed her fans with her looks.

The actress has recently wrapped up shooting The Handmaiden alongside Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar, and Michele Morrone. The movie is based on Freida McFadden’s novel of the same name. It has been scheduled to be released in the theatres on December 25, 2025.

Well, what are your thoughts about Sydney Sweeney’s look from the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party? If you don’t know, other celebs, including Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Jenna Ortega, have also arrived, putting their best foot forward on the red carpet. Let us know whom do you think looked the best.

