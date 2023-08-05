Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ is entertaining fans throughout every cinema and the movie has already earned more than $400 Million at the worldwide box office. As always, Nolan has received endless praise for this cinematic marvel. Over the past two decades, he has brought something different to the table and has managed to stay relevant effortlessly.

One thing that his fans have noticed is that there is almost never an extended cut of his movies in the form of DVD extras. Well, Cillian Murphy was asked about Oppenheimer and he gave a very direct explanation of why it happens.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a conversation with Collider, he was asked if there were any pivotal scenes that did not make the final cut, as is the case in most movies. Cillian Murphy clarified that if it is a Christopher Nolan movie, there will be nothing extra. He explains, “There’s no deleted scenes in Chris Nolan movies,. That’s why there are no DVD extras on his movies because the script is the movie. He knows exactly what’s going to end up– he’s not fiddling around with it trying to change the story. That is the movie.” Needless to say, fans would have loved to watch more of Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Nolan‘s precise vision can be agreed with as the man does not miss any of his shots. What he sells is the experience and not just the story. Back in 2021, the ‘Dark Knight Rises’ director himself agreed to the same. He told MTV, “I tend to try and weed things out on paper because it’s crazy expensive to shoot things that aren’t going to be in the film. It also takes up a lot of time and energy. Pretty much with all my films, there are very few deleted scenes, which always disappoints the DVD crowd.” Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy in the lead with strong performances from actors like Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, and many more,

Were you looking forward to seeing more scenes from Oppenheimer?

Let us know and stay tuned for more at Koimoi!

Must Read: The Kardashians & Jenners Could Rule The World But Can’t Buy A Ferrari? The Car Giant Has Blacklisted Them For Not Taking Care!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News