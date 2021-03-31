Nike Files A Lawsuit Against Designers Of Lil Nas X's Satan Shoes - Deets Inside

Nike has filed a lawsuit against the designers of Lil Nas X’s controversial “Satan shoes”.

The Old Town Road star hit headlines when he revealed he had teamed up with Brooklyn art collective MSCHF on the footwear – crafted from a pair of Nike Air Max ’97s – which features a pentagram pendant and “Luke 10:18” written on the side, and a drop of human blood.

The 666 pairs of shoes sold out in under a minute when they went on sale on Monday (29Mar21) for over $1,000 (£721) each, but Nike wasn’t happy that they were being associated with the creation, and have since filed a lawsuit against MSCHF.

“Nike files this lawsuit to maintain control of its brand, to protect its intellectual property, and to clear the confusion and dilution in the marketplace by setting the record straight — Nike has not and does not approve or authorise MSCHF’s customised Satan Shoes,” the lawsuit reads.

While Nas avoided being named as a defendant in the lawsuit, he responded to the legal action with a funny meme of a homeless person begging inside a cardboard box, with the caption: “Me after the Nike lawsuit”.

“Stream call me by your name,” he wrote alongside the meme, referencing his recently released new single.

The singer had earlier poked fun at the controversy surrounding the shoes by sharing an “apology” on YouTube, in which he said: “Okay guys, I see everybody’s been talking about this shoe, and I just want to come forward and say…”

The video then cut to a scene from his new video for Montero (Call Me By Your Name), with Nas saying “F**k it” and performing a lap dance for the Devil. (SVB/WNJJ/DMC)

