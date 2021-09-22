Saban Films picks up Nicholas Cage's American frontier epic
Saban Films Picks Up Nicholas Cage’s American Frontier Epic

Advertisement

The rights of actor Nicolas Cage’s film ‘Butcher’s Crossing’, a frontier epic, has been acquired by Saban Films.

The deal covers rights in North America, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Scandinavia, reports variety.com.

Advertisement

Gabe Polsky, who directed the documentary ‘Red Penguins’,is behind the camera. He wrote the script, as well.

Advertisement.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check This Out