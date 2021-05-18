We recently told you that Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ husband Nick Jonas had suffered an injury on the sets of his new show. He was immediately taken to the hospital in an ambulance and was hospitalized. Well, not much was revealed about the injury then. But it looks like the singer has opened up about this incident.

Nick looked happy and healthy on the May 17 episode of The Voice. This was just two days after he was hospitalized while filming a new show. Just when the episode began, he spoke about his hospitalization.

Nick Jonas assured his fans that he is doing fine. However, he confirmed that he was, indeed, involved in a bike accident while filming something. He said that he cracked a rib and has bumps and bruises from the accident, as well.

Oops! Now that sounds a bit scary. But, we are happy that Nick Jonas is back and is not hurt much.

The news of his hospitalization broke on May 16, but neither Nick nor Priyanka Chopra Jonas spoke anything about it. They chose to keep mum. In fact, according to reports in TMZ, PeeCee was in London filming for her upcoming project and unfortunately could not be by her husband’s side.

The portal further reported that Nick Jonas was already back home by the evening of May 16 and was expected to appear on Monday’s live episode of The Voice, as planned. As viewers saw, the singer was in his chair, as usual, and ready to cheer on the Top 9 artists who were singing to earn a spot in the season 20 finale.

