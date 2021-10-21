Mishel Prada Joins The Cast Of John Wick's Prequel Series 'The Continental'

The ‘John Wick’ prequel series ‘The Continental’ is rounding out its main cast with new additions.

Mishel Prada will play KD, with Hubert Point Du-Jour, Jessica Allain and Ben Robson has been cast as Frankie.

They join previously announced series ‘John Wick’s prequel series ‘The Continental’ lead Colin Woodell as well as cast member Mel Gibson, reports variety.com.

‘The Continental’ will explore the origin behind the titular hotel-for-assassins through the eyes and actions of Winston Scott (Woodell), who is dragged into the Hell-scape of a 1975 New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind.

Winston charts a deadly course through New York’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the iconic hotel, which serves as the meeting point for the world’s most dangerous criminals. In the film, Scott is played by Ian McShane.

‘The Continental’, which will air as a three-episode event series, is from writers and executive producers Greg Coolidge and Kirk Ward, who also serve as showrunners.

Chad Stahelski, Derek Kolstad, David Leitch, Shawn Simmons, Paul Wernick, and Rhett Reese all serve as executive producers with Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee of Thunder Road Pictures also executive producing.

Meanwhile, Japanese-British pop superstar Rina Sawayama is set to star alongside Keanu Reeves in the upcoming film “John Wick: Chapter 4”.

“I’m so glad to have Rina on board to make her feature film debut in John Wick: Chapter 4,” Stahelski said.

Details about her role are still under wraps. The film is being directed by Chad Stahelski, reports deadline.com. The script is by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch. Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Stahelski are producing, with Reeves and Louise Rosner as executive producers.

The film begins production this summer, shooting on location in France, Germany and Japan.

Sawayama, who was born in Japan and raised in North London studied politics, psychology and sociology in Cambridge University.She had a stint of modelling, which she used to fund some of her early music.

