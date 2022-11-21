Actress Mindy Kaling has confessed to being a “prude” despite co-creating ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’.

The 43-year-old star co-created ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’, and Mindy admits that the show actually helped her to feel more comfortable with the topic, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: “I think I had to get cool with being cool with sex. I feel like I am sex negative. I’m like very much of a prude.”

The hit series stars the likes of Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Renee Rapp, Alyah Chanelle Scott, and Gavin Leatherwood.

Pauline, 30, revealed that the sex scenes aren’t as racy as they might seem.

The actress told E! News: “I think the sexual scenes that we play on the show are actually quite safe.

“We see a lot of post-coital sex. We see tops on, you know? There’s no objectification, I don’t believe, of women on the show. So I think I have at least always felt very safe and I found it to be fun to learn what it is to be playing this in a comedy.”

While The Sex Lives of College Girls is currently airing, Mindy is gearing up for the upcoming American adult animated mystery comedy tv series titled Velma which is slated to stream on HBO Max next year. The first season of the television series will consist of ten episodes and it will be the first series in the Scooby-Doo franchise to not feature the character due to certain restrictions.

