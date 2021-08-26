Advertisement

Actress Mindy Kaling, who welcomed her son Spencer Avu 11 months ago, spent the first few months of her second pregnancy in the pandemic. In a recent conversation, she says was a real gift.

Kaling also added that her experience with expecting a baby while the world was in lockdown was much less stressful than her first pregnancy with daughter Katherine Swati, who is now three.

As reported by femalefirst.co.uk, Mindy Kaling said: “It was a real gift to be pregnant during the pandemic. I felt really scrutinised during my first pregnancy and I think that it was such a joy to spend the last seven months of my pregnancy under the cover of just nobody was out, nobody was taking photos.”

Mindy also opened up on how Katherine has been adjusting to life as a big sister. “I think the sharing of the resources and the toys is a little bit hard for her, as it would be for anybody, but she’s definitely coming around. I think it probably helps that her little brother just like adores her. All he wants to do is crawl up under her and be close to her,” Mindy Kaling told Access.

The actress had earlier said that she is endlessly thankful for the support she has to help raise her two little ones, as she wouldn’t be able to keep up her career if she didn’t have a team of people on hand to assist her.

