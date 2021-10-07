Advertisement

Michael Jackson once asked J.K. Rowling to create a Harry Potter musical, but the author shot him down. The iconic magical world was first introduced to us by Rowling’s book Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, and after that came six more books, which were turned into movies. There are spin-offs like Fantastic Beast and Where to Find Them, theme parks based on the wizarding world and many more adaptations.

However, there is one thing that could have existed but didn’t: a musical. Moreover, the King of Pop himself suggested it to Rowling, along with several ideas for it. Keep reading to know why it didn’t happen.

Advertisement

During a 2010 interview with Oprah Winfrey, J.K. Rowling shared that she was once approached by Michael Jackson, who presented her with a rather unusual pitch. The singer wanted to develop a musical based on the adventures of Harry Potter. However, the author revealed that she turned it down as she had to be careful about what she agreed to when it came to the wizarding world.

“I can only say to you, it could be so much worse,” J.K. Rowling replied. “Michael Jackson wanted to do the musical. I said no to a lot of things. I have a say. For me I love the films, I love the books, and there are elements that are really fun around it,” she said. The author also shared that she only agreed to certain projects like The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios because she knew they would turn out “incredible.”

While she did not add any more details to this interesting piece of information, it would have been interesting to see a musical helmed around the story.

Though Michael Jackson’s pitch never reached the stage, fans will always be glad for the Harry Potter books and movies that stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Tom Felton and many more talented actors. Whereas Johnny Depp, Jude Law, Eddie Redmayne are a part of the Fantastic Beast series.

Must Read: Selena Gomez Leaves Cardi B In Awe As She Sends Gift Basket For Rapper’s Newborn

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube