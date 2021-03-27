The COVID-19 pandemic has made MICHAEL DOUGLAS realise his short-term memory is no longer “fine”.

Advertisement

The Wall Street star initially attributed the loss of recent events to his previous years-long use of marijuana, but he has since come to the conclusion that can’t be the only reason for his struggles, and now he’s trying to get to the bottom of it.

Advertisement

The 76 year old told AARP the Magazine: “During this COVID-19 period, doing much more couch potato-ing, I have been shocked by the reduction of my stamina. And my long-term memory is fine, but my short-term memory is not.

“I used to blame it on pot. But I’ve got some friends who’ve been smoking as long as I have and have fabulous memories, so I don’t think that’s the issue. I’m researching it.” (MT/BAN/LOT)

Must Read: The Falcon And The Winter Soldier: Wyatt Russell’s Captain America Faces Huge Backlash As Netizens Say, “Steve Rogers Was Worthy Of Mjolnir, Walker Is Not…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube