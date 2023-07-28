Filmmaker Ben Wheatley, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Meg 2’, has spoken about the Hollywood actor Jason Statham’s love for doing his own stunts and his keenness of doing as many stunts as possible by himself.

Anytime the actor is seen powering a jet ski through the water in the movie, that is indeed Statham.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking about his lead actor and Jason Statham’s love for stunts, Ben Wheatley said: “Because the physics of a face are hard to fake — you have to be upside down to really look like you are upside down — we had Jason on this kind of giant hand drill setup, and we’d pull the trigger and spin him around, firing water at his face.

Ben Wheatley added about Jason Statham: “He wanted as few gimbal shots as possible, almost all of it is him -obviously not jumping a giant wave, but him riding a jet ski very, very quickly. And scarily, we were all at the monitors, saying, ‘Please come back all right!

‘Meg 2: The Trench‘ is a literally larger-than-life thrill ride that supersizes the 2018 blockbuster and takes the action up a notch higher and even greater depths with multiple massive Megs and so much more.

Starring Jason Statham and global action icon Wu Jing as they lead a daring research team on an exploratory dive into the deepest depths of the ocean following the cinematic vision of director Ben Wheatley.

Their voyage spirals into chaos when a malevolent mining operation threatens their mission and forces them into a high-stakes battle for survival. Pitted against colossal Megs and relentless environmental plunderers, our heroes must outrun, outsmart, and outswim their merciless predators in a pulse-pounding race against time.

Warner Bros. Pictures and CMC Pictures present, in association with DF Pictures, a di Bonaventura/Apelles Entertainment, Inc. production, a Ben Wheatley film, ‘Meg 2: The Trench‘.

It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and is set to open in theaters pan India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on August 2, 2023.

For more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Drake Buys Tupac Shakur’s Iconic Crown Ring For Whopping $1,016,000 From Auction But Internet Is Not Elated With The Move: “He Is The Last Person To Deserve That”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News