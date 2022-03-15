Italian singer-songwriter Matteo Bocelli, who is the youngest son of famed opera singer Andrea Bocelli, will be heading to India for his very first trip later this month.

Advertisement

Confirming his maiden visit, Matteo, who is gearing up to release his first original solo songs and his much-anticipated full-length debut album on Capitol Records over the next few months said, “I’m extremely excited about my trip to India. India for me is a beautiful country that represents culture, history, and tradition in its finest form.”

Advertisement

Elaborating on his travel plans, the singer said, “I will be visiting India for the first time in Mumbai for a special project and on my brief trip I’m looking forward to trying out some local cuisines, meeting like-minded people from the music and entertainment industry and tour around to see some iconic landmarks in and around Mumbai. See you all soon. Ciao!”

Matteo’s new material is the result of an intense creative journey over the last three years, in which he penned over 80 songs. In addition, he is expected to make his acting debut in epic fantasy romance film ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’ alongside Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton that will release mid this year.

Matteo recently joined his father Andrea Bocelli, Camilla Cabello, the Jonas Brothers, Norah Jones, Eric Church, Pentatonix, and more at the White House for the ‘In Performance at the White House: Spirit Of The Season’ special. The event was hosted by Jennifer Garner and features special remarks by President Joe Biden.

Must Read: Shabana Azmi Opens Up On Working With Steven Spielberg In Halo & Reveals Some Interesting Deets!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube