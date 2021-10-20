Will Poulter has been making the headlines after the news of him joining Marvel broke. For those who don’t know, the ‘We’re The Millers’ actor has been cast as Adam Warlock in MCU’s Guardians of the Galaxy. A lot of fans expressed their joy after knowing that Poulter will become a Marvel villain but what has intrigued people more is his fabulous glow-up.

Advertisement

Poulter has starred in several hit films like Leonardo DiCaprio’s The Revenant, Midsommar, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, Netflix’s Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and more. Starting acting from a young age, the actor has grown up to become a talented artist and hunky.

Advertisement

Marvel fans are swooning over Will Poulter’s handsome looks and the incredible glow up from a young boy to a dashing young man. Several of them have taken to Twitter to share memes with a throwback photo and a current photo of the actor.

I've literally spent the last 4 hours obsessing over Will Poulter's glow up 😍 pic.twitter.com/U82kZnVkut — Nick (@npross22) October 18, 2021

sorry when did will poulter get sexy???? pic.twitter.com/sMeYvqv94c — Mared Parry🌛 (@maredparry) October 18, 2021

a glow up like Will Poulter please 🥺👉👈 pic.twitter.com/PFwtYGabz7 — Ethan Winters (@arieshunter12) October 18, 2021

Fans have compared him to the actor who plays Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter series, who swooned fans with his glow up, similarly while others are calling Will Poulter a fourth Hemsworth brother.

the hemsworthification of will poulter https://t.co/8hfdJ69ACJ — spoopy gourd 🎃 (@lucyj_ford) October 18, 2021

Will Poulter has really pulled a Longbottom! pic.twitter.com/ORwhWQYyxT — 🏳️‍🌈Thomas A. Robichaux (@trobichaux) October 19, 2021

Meanwhile, Poulter appeared on the red carpet of the London Film Festival and talked about how he felt joining one of the biggest film franchises in Hollywood. He said, “I feel very, very lucky and honoured to have been welcomed into the Marvel family.”

“Particularly in a franchise like Guardians of the Galaxy, which I regard to be incredibly creative and very, very unique. James Gunn is someone I really, really admire, so I feel very lucky,” he continued. When asked about his body transformation for the superhero role, he said, “I better get ready, I guess. I better get ready, but I’m working on it.

Other than Will Poulter, Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper, and more are set to appear in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Must Read: Squid Game: A Council In England Warns Parents & Tells Them To Not Let Children Watch The Netflix Show

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube