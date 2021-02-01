Elizabeth Olsen’s WandaVision kick-started phase 4 for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it seems like the studio is leaving no stone unturned to make it as big as possible. Amid the speculations of a gazillion characters coming in and at least a one-fourth of them getting their spin-offs, there is one more update and it is safe to call it a revolutionary one. If the grapevine is to be believed now, Marvel is planning to introduce an openly gay superhero who will be leading a project. Read on to know all the details you must about this update.

Yes, you read that right, an openly gay character in the centre of a Marvel film. The studio has been on the receiving end of criticism for the lack of LGBTQ+ representation in the universe. It is not that there have been no characters from the community. Joe Russo in Avengers: Endgame made a cameo as a gay character.

Now if the reports in We Got This Covered are to go by, the studio seems to have taken the LGBTQ+ representation factor seriously and are taking steps to assure it’s done right. As per Daniel Richtman’s intel, Marvel is planning a movie with an openly gay character leading the show. There is no update on which character will be the one to take this ahead.

As per the portal is could be one of X-Men’s LGBTQ+ characters Iceman or Northstar, or Guardians of the Galaxy spinoff for Moondragon. Or there is also a chance the Young Avengers’ Wiccan and Hulkling might fit the bill.

Meanwhile talking about his character in Avengers: Endgame, Joe Russo in a Deadline interview had said, “Representation is really important. It was important to us as we did four of these films, we wanted a gay character somewhere in them. We felt it was important that one of us play him, to ensure the integrity and show it is so important to the filmmakers that one of us is representing that. It is a perfect time because one of the things that are compelling about the Marvel Universe moving forward is its focus on diversity.”

