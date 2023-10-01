Actor Mark Wahlberg says that many a days he doesn’t feel like hitting the gym but then he does so to stay in shape. He added that he also want to live for as long as possible as he explains his intense workouts.

The 52-year-old actor underwent intense physical training for roles in his films ‘Pain and Gain’ and ‘Infinite’ and whilst initially, his efforts were about how he looked, he now stays in shape because he wants to make sure he is around for a long time.

He told People: “I feel like (skipping the gym) every day but know what the feeling is going to be like after. That’s hard to duplicate,” adding “For me, now, it’s much more about longevity than anything else. You know? Before it was about aesthetic when trying to get in shape. I want to live a long time. I feel better getting up early. If I don’t work out in the morning, I have a really hard time doing it towards the end of the day.”

The star went on to add that whilst he often feels like taking a day off if he “cuts corners” with his fitness regime then he will no longer be at his best as he encouraged others to take up some form of daily exercise, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Mark said: “If I cut corners, then I can’t be at my best. Everything that I’ve done, that I’ve been successful at, is done by doing the work. I encourage everybody, even if you just work out for 10 minutes, you’re going to feel better. We’re all very fortunate and blessed. You want to live as long as possible. You want to be able to move, and certainly, you got to do it.”

“Throughout the week, it gets progressively more difficult. But the great thing about F45 is that you can go at your own pace.”

