Khloe Kardashian Calls Daughter 'True' Her Inspiration Behind Fitness Regime: "She’s Still Learning & Exploring..."

Khloe Kardashian’s daughter inspires her to stick to her fitness regime.

The 39-year-old reality star has True, five, and 14-month-old son Tatum with basketball player Tristan Thompson and she wants her kids to see that both their parents are active and healthy, and that example is now inspiring True to try out various sports.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Khloe Kardashian said: “I love that my daughter sees that I’m active.

Khloe Kardashian added, “She does a bunch of sports and extracurricular activities. She’s still learning and exploring what she is drawn to. And that’s all we should want for children.

“I am a firm believer that kids should be kids and I want them to enjoy their youth and their innocence. She’s only five, so for her dancing in the house and running around outside is her ‘workout’ of choice right now.

“We don’t focus on food or working out in this house. We focus on being healthy and having fun. I just want [True] to be happy and enjoy what she does!”

After giving birth to her second child, Khloe Kardashian – whose sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian are committed to fitness – didn’t put pressure on herself to get her pre-pregnancy figure back as quickly as possible, instead accepting that it is a fitness journey that takes months.

Khloe Kardashian – who has a partnership with Fabletics – said: “I got back in slowly doing activities I enjoy and for short periods of time.

“I tried not to put pressure on myself to get back to where I was before. I would constantly remind myself that it took me about 10 months to gain the weight, so I wanted to give myself about 10 months or even longer to lose the weight.”

Must Read: Tom Holland Was Once Kicked Out Of A London Bar & While Revealing This, He Said “So They Just Shut Up & Let Me Back” For Making Them Famous

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News