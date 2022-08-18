Actor Mark Ruffalo, who is returning to the iconic role of Bruce Banner/Hulk in ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’, has called his character an “unwanted mentor” in She-Hulk’s life.

Exploring the legacy of the Incredible Hulk in detail for the first time since 2008, the series will introduce Emmy Award-winning actress Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk. With her specialization in superhuman-oriented legal cases, Maslany will navigate her new smashing green persona and her role as a lawyer in the series.

Jennifer Walters didn’t volunteer to be a superhero. She’s not from another planet-wasn’t born with superhuman abilities. She gained Hulk’s incredible strength following a serious car accident and her subsequent efforts to help her cousin, who happens to be Bruce Banner.