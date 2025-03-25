Actor and former Governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger was a happily married man to Maria Shriver until he disrupted everything by getting involved with his housekeeper, Mildred Baena. They even welcomed their love child while he was married to Maria. For the unversed, Maria and Arnold tied the knot in 1986 and share four kids. After learning about his secret son in 2011 during their marriage counseling session, Shriver asked for a divorce.

Even though she filed for a divorce in 2011, it was settled in 2021. After ending her 25-year marriage, the journalist opened up about how her life has been and how coped everything in her new book of poetry, I Am Maria. In an excerpt of the book, as obtained by People, Shriver wrote about her ‘brutal’ divorce. Scroll ahead to learn more about her.

Talking about how Arnold Schwarzenegger broke their marriage as well as the person Maria, the journalist penned in her book, “It broke my heart, it broke my spirit, it broke what was left of me. Without my marriage, my parents, a job — the dam of my lifelong capital-D Denial just blew apart” – as her mother and father died between 2009 and 2011.

She further continued, “Now, much has been written about the end of my marriage, and frankly I don’t feel like I need or want to discuss it here, or anywhere. Everything about their world and the sanctity of their home got uprooted in an instant.” Maria was devastated and as the author emphasized her pain, she described the time to be brutal and that she “was consumed with grief and wracked with confusion, anger, fear, sadness, and anxiety” and “was unsure now of who I was, where I belonged.”

Maria Shriver noted how she would cry on her hotel room floor alone for hours but she was the one who also picked up from the floor and collected herself. It clearly wasn’t a good time for the author. The mom of four also thanked her children – Katherine, Christina, Patrick and Christopher for being by her side like strong pillars and praised them for showing such courage during that time.

Arnold Schwarzenegger in his Netflix documentary, Arnold, shared how he opened up about his fifth son to his other kids. He said, “I had to go to my kids and explain it to them. The reason I feel reluctant talking about it is because every time I do, it opens up the wounds again. I think that I have caused enough pain for my family because of my f*ck up.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver’s marriage controversy is known to everyone. However, the journalist’s new book I Am Maria, where she detailed her divorce in a better way is now available for preorder. It will release on April 1, 2025.

