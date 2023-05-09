Margot Robbie is a name to be reckoned with. The Australian actress is one of the top actresses in Hollywood, having shown her talent in films like The Wolf of Wall Street, Suicide Squad, I, Tonya, Mary Queen of Scots, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Bombshell and more. But did you know the ‘Barbie’ actress is also a tattoo artist – who, despite not having formal training, had a couple of Hollywood names as her client?

For those who don’t know, Margot has inked several people like the set and cast members of ‘Suicide Squad.’ She inked the word ‘skwad’ on them and the same on her foot. As per her confession, model Cara Delevingne has also got tattoos done by her. Today, we take you back in time to when the actress spoke about her stint as a ‘tattoo artist’ and why she decided to hang the gun – for good.

While on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in February 2020, Margot Robbie spoke about her ‘career’ as a tattoo artist and why she ‘hung up the tattoo gun’ after drunkenly inking a friend while at a bachelorette party. The ‘Barbie’ actress told Jimmy, “I shouldn’t tattoo. People let me do it, though! I warn them and tell them I’m not good at drawing and I’m not qualified, but people still let me do it.”

Margot Robbie continued, “I’ve hung up the tattoo gun. I don’t do it anymore. I’ve had a few mishaps, and I thought I should quit.” Recalling one such mishap that made her put her E-Bay brought tattoo gun away, the ‘Birds Of Prey’ actress told Jimmy Fallon, “One of my good friends was getting married in Australia and had the hens, bachelorette you would say, the night before. And, of course, there was a lot of drinking, and we thought, ‘Oh, we’ll get matching tattoos because that’s a great idea.’”

She continued, I was tattooing my friend on her back, another friend had drawn it in pen, and I tattooed it. When I showed her afterwards, she was like, ‘Oh, I didn’t know that’s what I’m getting.’ And I was like, ‘Oh God, what did you think you were getting?’ She said, ‘It doesn’t matter. I like it either way.’ Luckily she was cool about it. But you know who was not cool about it? Her mum.”

Margot Robbie added, “Next day at the wedding – when she walked down the aisle as one of the maids of honour in a backless dress, and there’s this red, raw scabbing tattoo… her mom was filthy with me. She harassed me at the wedding. She was so angry, and I thought, ‘I really shouldn’t do this anymore… So I just hung up the gun” Check out her confession here:

