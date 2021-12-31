The historical drama series Outlander starring Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe, which is based on Diana Gabaldon’s novel of the same name, is one of the most famous television series streaming on Starz. Now latest report reveals that Lucifer star Tom Ellis had auditioned for a role in the series. Scroll down to know more.

The Lucifer star and Sam have been friends for years, but it turns out they were nearly co-stars too.

During a conversation with Square Mile, Tom Ellis revealed to his good friend Sam Heughan that he auditioned for a role on the latter’s hit television show Outlander. He said, “I’m going to let you into a little secret. I auditioned for Outlander, not for Jamie Fraser but for Tobias Menzies’ part, “Black Jack” Randall.”

However, the Scottish actor wasn’t too excited to hear Tom‘s little secret. He rather gave a tepid response mainly because of the rape scene involved in the first season. This would mean that the two stars would’ve had to film together. Sam said, “Firstly, dude, I’m not sure how I’d have felt having you, I don’t know, assault me shall we say.”

Sam Heughan later admitted that it would have been quite interesting to work with Tom Ellis. “I know we would have had a great time. Actually, you would have been brilliant at that because Frank Randall is this charming, loveable character and then Black Jack, the other part you would have had to play, is just violent.”

The Outlander actor then added, “It’s a great part. Tobias, of course, does an amazing job but that would have been so different.”

While it would have been a treat for all the fans to watch Sam Heughan and Tom Ellis in one frame but the two have been quite busy with their careers in recent months. The sixth season of Outlander is set for release in March of next year. On the other hand, Tom’s Lucifer’s final season was released earlier this year.

