Lizzo is currently on her ‘The Special Tour’ promoting her fourth studio album titled ‘Special’. The tour began in September 2022 and is set to conclude on July 30. Entering the final leg of her tour, she was in Australia and she found herself in an unusual position. She came across a sign held by a fan which read “I Chose You Over Taylor Swift (Heart) Can I Get a Hug”

The ‘About Damn Time’ singer acknowledged the sign but thanked the audience before coming with a rebuttal. She said, “I’m going to start off be saying thank you for coming to my show. I know tickets are expensive to everybody’s shows, so it means the world to me that you’re here.”

Lizzo continued, “Taylor Swift is amazing as well. And you don’t have to choose, because I’m going to get you tickets to Taylor Swift! I’m just kidding.” To put an end to it, Lizzo signed the sign and said, “I love TayTay too … there’s no competition here.”

While she handled the situation well, many Swifties fan came forth to give their take on the incident. One person wrote, “There is no competition Lizzo is not even in the same stratosphere as Taylor” Another person said, “shes scared of the swifties” One more person said, “shes trying to do damage control” One fan said, “Whoever hold the sign is doing gods work”

The incident took place at Perth’s RAC Arena while Taylor Swift is already in North America for her The Eras Tour. The beef between Lizzo fans and Taylor Swift’s fans has been ongoing for a while now. The singer first received backlash from Taylor Swift’s fans when she took a dig at her during her Instagram live.

