Taylor Swift is taking her ‘The Eras Tour’ to Britain and Europe. The ‘Shake it Off’ singer, 33, announced the news she would be staging the gigs next year on social media on Tuesday (20.06.23) as she continues to travel America.

Taylor said on her Instagram alongside a list of gig dates and the news she they will include “special guest” Sabrina Carpenter: “’EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY. I can’t wait to see so many of you on ‘The Eras Tour’ next year at these new international dates!

“Visit http://TaylorSwift.com/tour for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and on-sales!!” The upcoming tour consists of 26 stadium dates, kicking off on 9 May 2024 in Paris, followed by gigs in Stockholm, Madrid, Lisbon and Lyon.

The UK leg is set to start on 7 June with two dates in Edinburgh, followed by another couple in Liverpool, one in Cardiff, and two in London’s Wembley Stadium.

Dublin, Amsterdam, Zurich, Milan, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Munich, Warsaw and Vienna follow, with two more dates at London’s Wembley Stadium closing the tour on 16 and 17 August.

‘Eras’ marks Taylor Swift’s first world tour since 2018, with the singer releasing 2019’s album ‘Lover’ as well as the ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’ in 2020 after planned gigs were delayed by Covid.

The tour has been acclaimed for its use of three stages made of digital display units, which allow Taylor to execute tricks such as appearing to dive into a swimming pool and emerge in an entirely new outfit.

Billboard has estimated gross ticket revenue from the US tour to be around $591 million.

Ticketmaster saw huge demand for Taylor Swift’s US tour, with a record-smashing 2.4 million tickets sold in a single day.

But the company was unprepared for the number of fans for the pre-sale period, and was forced to cancel a public sale of tickets, prompting a fan group to sue the company.

Taylor Swift admitted she was “p***** off” with Ticketmaster and the company apologised, with the controversy sparking debates in the US Congress over whether the firm and its parent company Live Nation are monopolising the live music marketplace.

