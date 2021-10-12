Rap goddess Cardi B just turned 29 recently on her birthday and talking about the birthday bash, we have just one word, GRAND! There were many celebs spotted at the birthday bash but the one who just nailed it was Lizzo. Check out how!

Advertisement

The Grammy-winning musician just made everyone’s head turn she attended Cardi’s dancehall-themed 29th birthday party at L.A. River Studios on Monday.

Advertisement

Lizzo who is 33 years old decided to go all bold by wearing just briefs and n*pple pasties beneath a sheer, sparkly purple gown. Appearing in full enthusiasm, the singer stole all spotlights as she strolled into the star-studded event barefoot and sported her hair swept into a stunning half-up, half-down look.

Check the image out below:

Clearly, actor Chris Evans missed out a lot not being with the singer. For the unversed, the singer had a major crush on the Captain America actor and she has time and again spoken about it. In 2019, the singer Lizzo made her love public for the first time for the MCU actor after he tweeted a video of a little girl dancing on her song, Juice.

After a month when the singer arrived at the MTV Awards, an interviewer inquired if she got any reply from Evans to which the Truth Hurts singer answered back, “The f*** no.”

She continued and told, “It’s Chris Evans. He ain’t responding. If he responded, I wouldn’t be here right now. I would be on my honeymoon.”

At present, Chris Evans has been rumoured to have a relationship with Selena Gomez. It all started when the actor followed Gomez on her Instagram account. Some of the fans believe that the reason behind this might be because both of them are working together on an upcoming project. Among them, many fans are getting excited about the two possibly dating.

What do you think about Lizzo’s recent look? Let us know in the comments below!

Must Read: Tom Hardy Thinks Venom: Let There Be Carnage Is Better Than The First One Leveling Up The Excitement!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube