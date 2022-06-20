Lil Nas X: "The World Is Definitely Trying Its Best To Change In Many Ways"

Rapper Lil Nas X hopes that things will improve at the 2022 Songwriters Hall of Fame gala night in New York City, where he was honoured with the ‘Hal David Starlight Award’, which pays tribute to young songwriters whose work is impacting the music industry.

Advertisement

He said: “I think we have a long way to go in some places, but I feel like the world is definitely trying its best to change in many ways.”

Advertisement

The comment came after the Grammy-winner hit out at the Black Entertainment Television network, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

It announced nominations for this year’s edition of its long-running awards show but he received zero nominations.

Lil Nas X said in tweets that are now deleted: “Thank you BET awards. An outstanding zero nominations again. Black excellence!”, before going on to argue the move highlighted a larger trend of exclusion and erasure of queer black artists by black spheres of power.

He also tweeted: “This not over no bet award this is about the bigger problem of homophobia in the black community, ya’all can sit and pretend all u want but imma risk it all for us.”

Lil Nas X then emphasised the limitations around self-expression often imposed on queer artists and argued other black queer rappers such as Frank Ocean and Tyler, the Creator, were “more respected when they do less feminine things”.

In his new track dubbed ‘F*** BET’, Lil Nas X also appears shirtless and raps about being snubbed, while listing his accolades as a chart-topping artist.

But in a statement to Entertainment Tonight, the network explained the nomination process while vowing it is committed “to using all of our platforms to provide visibility and inclusion for all of the many intersections of the Black community”, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

It added: “We love Lil Nas X. He was nominated for a ‘Best New Artist BET Award’ in 2020, and we proudly showcased his extraordinary talent and creativity on the show twice: he performed ‘Old Town Road’ with Billy Ray Cyrus at BET Awards 2019, and his BET Awards 2021 performance was a highlight of our show. No one cheered louder that night than BET.

“Unfortunately, this year, he was not nominated by BET’s Voting Academy, which is comprised of an esteemed group of nearly 500 entertainment professionals in the fields of music, television, film, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, influencers, and creative arts… at BET, we are passionate advocates for the wonderful diversity that exists within our community.”

Lil Nas X responded: “These are literally just buzz words placed together.”

Must Read: ‘Amber Heard Is World’s Most Beautiful Woman’ Claims Science After Aquaman Actress’ Greek Golden Ratio Of Beauty Phi Score Turns Out Almost Perfect!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram