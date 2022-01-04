Leonardo DiCaprio’s Don’t Look Up featured a helpline number, which turns out to actually be a phone s*x hotline. The Netflix film studded with a star cast is a satire about the end of the world. Other than Leo, the movie features Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Ariana Grande, and Timothée Chalamet.

Despite its unusual editing style and interesting story, it was reported that this movie is Leo’s first movie since The Great Gatsby to receive a ‘Rotten’ score at Rotten Tomatoes. It was rated 55% and had 226 reviews by the critics.

Now, as per the reports by Daily Mail, some viewers found out that the helping number used in Leonardo DiCaprio’s Don’t Look Up is actually a hotline for phone s*x. When the news of the world ending breaks out, a narrator can be heard saying, “Call 1-800-532-4500 for peace of mind. Offer only available to BASH customers. Details of your call may be shared with other subsidiaries to enhance your future customer experience. Data and roaming charges apply.”

Several people who have watched Leonardo DiCaprio’s movie took to Twitter to share the revelation. “Kudos to you ‘Don’t Look Up’ to having the BASH hotline for their asteroid stress prevention hotline being linked to a Hot Singles in Your Area phone number,” wrote one viewer.

Many more viewers chimed in about the same.

Read more tweets below:

YALL CALL THE NUMBER FROM “Dont Look Up” YOU WONT BE DISAPPOINTED 🤪👏🏽🍑✨🤌🏽 pic.twitter.com/2K3C7Xqi2C — stock 🦂 (@Stockman_Alissa) January 2, 2022

Braydon called the phone number from Dont Look Up and it’s a fucking SEX LINEEEEE I’m so weak — shikamaru (@KayoFlur) January 2, 2022

#DontLookUp pretty evil of @netflix to put a REAL 1-800 number up in their movie… so yeah I called it… it’s a real number for the medical alert bracelet… got through to talk with a guy who told me I was the 5th person to call 😂at least it won’t be a boring day for them 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/B9nhF4unmp — billythekid (@billythekid2016) December 24, 2021

I called the number in Dont Look Up and about pissed myself laughing LMFAOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/xwPElpm0dm — Robbie Wasabi (@RobGivenchy_) January 3, 2022

LMAO DO NOT CALL THE NUMBER FROM "DONT LOOK UP" 💀#DontLookUp #Netflix — Rap Arcana (@rap_arcana) January 1, 2022

It is unclear whether the inclusion of the number was a coincidence or was a prank by the movie’s director Adam McKay as most films use the popular 555 to begin fictional phone numbers. Previously, McKay also took to his Twitter to share another crazy detail about the movie.

Some eagle-eyed viewers noticed the film’s crew in the background at around the one-hour and 28-minute mark. However, the Don’t Look Up director revealed that he did that intentionally, and it was not an editing mistake, and he put the crew in the Leonardo DiCaprio starrer on purpose.

