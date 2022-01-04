Leonardo DiCaprio's Don't Look Up's Helpline Number Leads To A Phone S*x Hotline
Leonardo DiCaprio Starrer Don’t Look Up Features A Real Phone Number(Pic Credit: Don’t Look Up Poster)

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Don’t Look Up featured a helpline number, which turns out to actually be a phone s*x hotline. The Netflix film studded with a star cast is a satire about the end of the world. Other than Leo, the movie features Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Ariana Grande, and Timothée Chalamet.

Despite its unusual editing style and interesting story, it was reported that this movie is Leo’s first movie since The Great Gatsby to receive a ‘Rotten’ score at Rotten Tomatoes. It was rated 55% and had 226 reviews by the critics.

Now, as per the reports by Daily Mail, some viewers found out that the helping number used in Leonardo DiCaprio’s Don’t Look Up is actually a hotline for phone s*x. When the news of the world ending breaks out, a narrator can be heard saying, “Call 1-800-532-4500 for peace of mind. Offer only available to BASH customers. Details of your call may be shared with other subsidiaries to enhance your future customer experience. Data and roaming charges apply.”

Several people who have watched Leonardo DiCaprio’s movie took to Twitter to share the revelation. “Kudos to you ‘Don’t Look Up’ to having the BASH hotline for their asteroid stress prevention hotline being linked to a Hot Singles in Your Area phone number,” wrote one viewer.

Many more viewers chimed in about the same.

Read more tweets below:

It is unclear whether the inclusion of the number was a coincidence or was a prank by the movie’s director Adam McKay as most films use the popular 555 to begin fictional phone numbers. Previously, McKay also took to his Twitter to share another crazy detail about the movie.

Some eagle-eyed viewers noticed the film’s crew in the background at around the one-hour and 28-minute mark. However, the Don’t Look Up director revealed that he did that intentionally, and it was not an editing mistake, and he put the crew in the Leonardo DiCaprio starrer on purpose.

